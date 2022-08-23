Win Stuff
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to add its 10th furry friend to the patrol team.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to add its 10th furry friend to the patrol team.

With hopes of bringing on one more dog, JMH graphics is taking orders for K-9 unit shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going to the K-9 fund.

Maj. Jamie Humphrey said a K-9 officer costs around $25,000 after adding in the training and equipment costs for keeping the dog safe.

Although it may seem like a steep cost, Humphrey said it is worth every penny.

“They have been a tremendous asset to each one of the patrol shifts,” said Humphrey. “They help in search and rescue, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking. We’ve had numerous tracking events where we had to track kids who ran away from home. We’ve had elderly people walk away from their homes; we have tracked that way.”

The deadline to order the graphic t-shirts is September 5, and the sheriff’s office is accepting additional donations through the Pine Belt Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

