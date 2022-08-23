‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is set to begin next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to be on the streets.

Next week, MHP will hold the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day enforcement campaign.

This campaign means additional troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers by running additional checkpoints and patrols during the enforcement period.

Troopers tell us Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an effort to keep everyone safe by getting drunk and impaired drivers off the road.

“You don’t have to just be drinking to get a DUI,” said Taylor Shows, public affairs officer with MHP Troop J. “You can get a DUI from prescription pills, anything that impairs a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle. That’s why the saying is ‘drive high and get a DUI.’ You feel different; you drive different. And buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

The Labor Day enforcement period runs Sept. 2-5, 2022.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.