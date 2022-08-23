Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is set to begin next week

MHP's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs Sept. 2-5, 2022.
MHP's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs Sept. 2-5, 2022.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to be on the streets.

Next week, MHP will hold the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Labor Day enforcement campaign.

This campaign means additional troopers will be out looking for impaired drivers by running additional checkpoints and patrols during the enforcement period.

Troopers tell us Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an effort to keep everyone safe by getting drunk and impaired drivers off the road.

“You don’t have to just be drinking to get a DUI,” said Taylor Shows, public affairs officer with MHP Troop J. “You can get a DUI from prescription pills, anything that impairs a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle. That’s why the saying is ‘drive high and get a DUI.’ You feel different; you drive different. And buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

The Labor Day enforcement period runs Sept. 2-5, 2022.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested O'Brian Brown for burglary on Aug. 21.
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Latest News

Reflective vests for homeless community in Laurel
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
As heavy showers continue to make their way through the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg city workers...
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
FCSO raises money for K-9
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer