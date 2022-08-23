Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gina Pepe was one of the first Mississippians to receive a dispensary license. That $40,000 she spent helped her setup shop in Bay St. Louis.

“They started taking applications July 1,” Pepe said. “We were ready and submitted ours the second week. The process was very quick. Before we knew it, I heard from the agent. He came down, looked at our facility and approved us.”

Pepe attended a medical marijuana seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. As she eyes her grand opening in Hancock County, she’s hoping to get the green light within the next 90 days.

“Maybe the early part of November, the cards will be activated for patients to start getting the product,” Pepe added.

According to many cannabis pundits, business could start sooner rather than later.

“The first seeds went in the ground at the beginning of July, as I understand,” said Cova Software head of sales Chris Reid. “So in terms of having a yield, and then getting that tested, it’s probably around the beginning of November before we’ll see cannabis actually being sold.”

When business does begin, Reid said medical marijuana will, oddly enough, help law enforcement in the fight against opioids.

“Giving people an option to an alternative way to address their pain and address any of the afflictions people encounter in life allows for a more natural remedy to people’s condition. Not introducing to opioids to begin with is to help decrease the number of opioid addicts in the state,” he said.

“I think this is great and helping people with a lot of medical issues.”

