Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

West Point Church holding baptisms again

After being unable to conduct baptisms due to COVID-19, 50 individuals professed their belief
West Point Baptist Church returned to in-person services this weekend.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church is continuing its mission of ministry.

For the past two years, West Point was unable to do in-person baptisms because of the pandemic.

That all changed when the church was finally able to hold its in-person ceremony again Saturday, and baptized 50 people.

And some said it wasn’t just in-person events that were missed during the pandemic.

Jeremy Hyde, a church member for eight years, said he suffered great loss in his personal life.

He said he’s thankful the church was there in his time of need.

“Everything just fell apart” Hyde said. “The relationship didn’t work out, we lost a home.

“When I came back home, I joined a small group with West Point, and I found myself again.”

Pastor Marcus Cathey founded West Point Church 23 years ago and said he is excited about the return of in-person baptisms.

He believes that the impact being made is amazing.

“Baptism is simply an expression of an outward commitment of an inward change,” said Cathey. “Every day is a journey, one step at a time.”

Madison Sharble, a California native and student at Alcorn State University, agreed.

“Lately, I’ve been going through some trauma of my own, and through that, God has been revealing himself more to me,” Sharble said. “When my aunt and cousin asked if I want to get baptized I said absolutely, I want to go.”

Renthony Wilson was also baptized Sunday.

Wilson attends Xavier University in New Orleans and has been a member of West Point for 12 years. He said his faith has helped him accomplish his goals.

“I was placed on the state superintendent’s advisor committee this year,” Wilson said. “That was a blessing within itself, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without God.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Two killed in Pearl River County crash

Latest News

Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a special afternoon service to designate church.
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
Local pediatricians recommend all school-age children should get yearly wellness exams.
Pediatricians give insight on what to expect during wellness exams for teens
USM held auditions looking for members to join their opera or theater endeavors.
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
Pine Belt teachers to get a free cup of coffee Monday.
Brewster’s Coffee shows appreciation to Pine Belt educators