West Point Church holding baptisms again

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church is continuing its mission of ministry.

For the past two years, West Point was unable to do in-person baptisms because of the pandemic.

That all changed when the church was finally able to hold its in-person ceremony again Saturday, and baptized 50 people.

And some said it wasn’t just in-person events that were missed during the pandemic.

Jeremy Hyde, a church member for eight years, said he suffered great loss in his personal life.

He said he’s thankful the church was there in his time of need.

“Everything just fell apart” Hyde said. “The relationship didn’t work out, we lost a home.

“When I came back home, I joined a small group with West Point, and I found myself again.”

Pastor Marcus Cathey founded West Point Church 23 years ago and said he is excited about the return of in-person baptisms.

He believes that the impact being made is amazing.

“Baptism is simply an expression of an outward commitment of an inward change,” said Cathey. “Every day is a journey, one step at a time.”

Madison Sharble, a California native and student at Alcorn State University, agreed.

“Lately, I’ve been going through some trauma of my own, and through that, God has been revealing himself more to me,” Sharble said. “When my aunt and cousin asked if I want to get baptized I said absolutely, I want to go.”

Renthony Wilson was also baptized Sunday.

Wilson attends Xavier University in New Orleans and has been a member of West Point for 12 years. He said his faith has helped him accomplish his goals.

“I was placed on the state superintendent’s advisor committee this year,” Wilson said. “That was a blessing within itself, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without God.”

