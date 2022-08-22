Win Stuff
USM school of music programs are holding auditions

USM held auditions looking for members to join their opera or theater endeavors.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university.

Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral candidates came out to showcase themselves to the panel of judges.

“Most people take for granted what it takes to put on a production or a concert at any of our arts departments here at Southern Miss,” said Mike Lopinto, director of musical and theater productions. “Something that we do particularly well, compared to many other places, is that the productions you see on our stages are created by our staff and our students, for our audiences.

“I hope when people see these advertised, they will come out and support these groups.”

The musical, “Guys and Dolls,” and Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” are performances scheduled for Southern Miss opera and theater.

