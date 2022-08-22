United Way of Southeast Mississippi earns Pacesetter Honor

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of Southeast Mississippi received recognition for its successful educational programs in the Pine Belt community.

The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading awarded the Pine Belt chapter of the United Way the Pacesetter Honor for its early education support during the 2021-2022 school year.

The campaign acknowledges communities working to create and develop solutions to fit the local academic needs of students.

CEO of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Tracie Fowler, said the organization’s solutions this past year included the Mission Acceleration Program and the Community Literacy Day.

“For us to be one of 35 is pretty special, and what makes it even more special is peer review,” said Fowler. “So other grade-level reading communities have chosen us as one of the pacesetting companies. What a pacesetter campaign is, is we really lead the way in some innovative education initiatives.”

Fowler also said the campaign recognized three communities in the state of Mississippi this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.