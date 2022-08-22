Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.

Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening.

“Literally, if you went to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., you could see this exact same exhibit,” Fine Arts Coordinator Brandon Wilson told us.

Wilson is part of a local committee that has been working to put this together for more than a year.

From campaign souvenirs and protest memorabilia to archival photos, videos and more, the collection showcases the nation’s voting history from the American Revolution until today.

“In the current environment that we’re in, we felt that if there’s one thing that everyone can agree on, politically at least, it’s that voting is important,” Wilson said.

An additional exhibit in a separate room displays local voting history.

“There were no women registered in 1919 because they didn’t have the right to vote then,” Bettie Concannon said as she thumbed through Jackson County voter registration books from 1920. “And then, as you go on to 1920, you see many, many, many housekeepers.”

Concannon is a retired Pascagoula High history teacher.

She worked with Circuit Clerk Randy Carney to acquire the historical records for the museum.

“It’s very interesting,” she said. “They took a lot more information from you then than we do now: your race, the occupation that you had, you registered by precincts, and then your signature. And where there was some people who couldn’t write, they just made an X.”

In the same room, you’ll also find a large jar of jellybeans on display.

“Blacks had to guess how many jellybeans were in a jar. That was a tactic to keep you from voting,” retired social studies teacher Patricia Davis said.

Davis tracked down nearby residents who were a part of the movement and paid tribute to them in the show. A few include Jack Elly, Maria LaDouceur, Dorothy Harvey and Connie Belk.

“These are things that are not in history books,” she said. “The students are now in classrooms. They get to say, ‘Well, I know this person’, ‘I know this person and what they’re saying’ to let them know how important it is to vote.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center.

For the next six weeks, the exhibit will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’s free to check out.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.