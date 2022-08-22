Win Stuff
Pine Belt doctor answers questions on Mississippi monkeypox cases

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 19 cases of monkeypox in the state of Mississippi, with the first case reported in July.

According to Leah B. Rock, MD, from the Hattiesburg Clinic Richton Family Clinic, monkeypox is a transmissible virus related to smallpox that can be transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact.

“We do know that monkeypox can be very risky in other populations like the pediatric population, children less than eight,” said Rock.

Rock also said that the elderly and pregnant women could be at a higher risk for complications.

In addition to the virus’ hallmark rash, the virus’ symptoms vary and can include flu-like symptoms.

“It can start out by looking like pimples and then get larger and be like a blistering rash and then later even scab,” said Rock. “After you have been exposed, you can develop the rash as soon as 3-5 days and can last up to two to four weeks.”

According to Rock, monkeypox is treatable and can even heal without medication.

“It can go away by itself,” said Rock. “There are some treatments for high-risk patients and different antivirals. There is an antiviral called TPOXX, and it has been reserved in the past for smallpox treatment. They have some reserved in case it’s needed in Mississippi.”

On Friday, Aug. 26, the Mississippi State Department of Health is offering free monkeypox vaccinations for high-risk individuals by appointment only at the Jackson Medical Mall from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

