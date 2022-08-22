Win Stuff
Pediatricians give insight on what to expect during wellness exams for teens

Back-to-school medical checkups for teens going to be a little more extensive.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local pediatricians recommend yearly wellness exams for all school-age kids, including teens.

Vaccines and bloodwork are routine procedures that parents and kids should expect at yearly wellness exams.

“... we do blood work at certain visits … screening for anemia, screening for high cholesterol,” said Dr. Victoria Sivils, Hattiesburg Clinic Pediatrics pediatrician.

But when kids turn into teenagers, pediatricians will check for a few other things.

“As children start to show signs of puberty, you know, start to need deodorant … that’s when the pediatricians really want to pay close attention to our growth and also at what age they start to show those signs and how quickly they go through puberty because it can affect growth,” Sivils said.

Sivils, a pediatrician with Hattiesburg Clinic, says mental health also becomes a more prominent topic as patients get older.

“... at all of my wellness visits I ask, especially you know once we’re in preteen age but sometimes even before, are we having any anxiety concerns? Any depression concerns?” Sivils said.

There are also a few things for parents to expect.

“For our teenage patients, at a certain age and again this is provider dependent, we’ll ask parents to actually step outside and have a private moment with our teenagers,” Sivils said. “That is to allow them a little bit of privacy because at a certain age they are making private decisions, give them one-on-one time with the doctor to ask any questions they have.”

