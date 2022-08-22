Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mother of 2 children found dead in suitcase believed to be in South Korea, police say

Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week...
Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week in abandoned goods purchased from a storage unit.(Source: RNZ/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in an auctioned suitcase in New Zealand last week is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.

The woman is a Korean-New Zealander, who arrived in South Korea in 2018 but has no record of departing the country, the official said.

She had a Korean nationality before acquiring the New Zealand nationality a “long time ago,” according to the South Korean police official who did not confirm if she was born in South Korea.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, the official added.

The officials from New Zealand police and their South Korean counterparts are coordinating and checking facts via the official Interpol channel.

The New Zealand police told CNN Monday that they were “not in a position to confirm” any new details or “provide further comment at this stage.”

Last week, the New Zealand police confirmed that they have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children, believed to be between ages 5 and 10, were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

Latest News

Frederick Cooley, 42.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department still seeking suspect in shooting investigation
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urges jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter