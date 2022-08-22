Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building.

Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith.

“Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to get to this point, it had to be the Lord to do it,” said Pastor Donnie Myers.

The church moved into its new building on Edwards Street in November 2021.

It took another eight months to get the building prepared.

To designate the church, Myers brought in Bishop Clifton Jones from Neshoba County.

“For a pastor to select me, reflects on his or her appreciation for me and wanting me to be a part of something this significant,” Jones said. “I’m grateful to be a part of it and thankful that I could be here.”

Myers has been with the church for all of its 27 years. He finds it hard to not be emotional when he thinks of how far the church has come.

“It is like blowing up a balloon, then when you get it full, you let the air out of it,” Myers said. “It’s a relief.”

“After it’s all over with, you look back at the journey, and thank God for the journey. We’ve made it this far and I don’t see no stopping for us.”

After the ceremony, church members celebrated with a barbecue dinner.

