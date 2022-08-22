Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department still seeking suspect in shooting investigation

Frederick Cooley, 42.
Frederick Cooley, 42.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek 42-year-old Frederick “Fred” Cooley following a shooting incident on Meador Road near the intersection of Indian Springs Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, Cooley reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at another man at a home, striking the victim once. The victim returned fire multiple times with a handgun possibly striking Cooley who fled the immediate scene on foot.

The victim, who has requested anonymity, declined to seek medical attention.

“We are still looking for Fred Cooley in this incident,” said JCSD investigator Denny Graham. “We do believe him to still be armed, but not a threat to the community. This shooting was a result of an altercation between the two individuals and is considered an isolated incident.”

“Fred Cooley may have been wounded as well during the exchange of gunfire,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Someone knows where he is and we need that information.”

Anyone with information on Cooley’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

