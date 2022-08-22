Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next several days.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be wet and rainy as heavy rain and storms move though the area. More rain is possible overnight as lows bottom out in the low 70s.

You’ll need your umbrella again tomorrow. Widespread rain and storms will be likely all day long. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Highs will be held down in the low 80s.

Our rainy pattern will linger for your Wednesday and Thursday as well. Showers and Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the entire day. Highs will be held down into the low 80s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Rain chances will go down some as we go into Friday. Scattered T-Storms will be possible throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Showers could linger into the first hour of those Friday Night Football Games.

This weekend is looking drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
UPDATE: West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/22
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/22
08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
08/22 Ryan’s “Wet & Rainy” Monday Morning Forecast
08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast