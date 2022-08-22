Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next several days.

This evening will be wet and rainy as heavy rain and storms move though the area. More rain is possible overnight as lows bottom out in the low 70s.

You’ll need your umbrella again tomorrow. Widespread rain and storms will be likely all day long. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Highs will be held down in the low 80s.

Our rainy pattern will linger for your Wednesday and Thursday as well. Showers and Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the entire day. Highs will be held down into the low 80s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Rain chances will go down some as we go into Friday. Scattered T-Storms will be possible throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Showers could linger into the first hour of those Friday Night Football Games.

This weekend is looking drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out.

