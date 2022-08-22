Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested O'Brian Brown for burglary on Aug. 21.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Police arrested him on the scene.

Brown is currently in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

