Hattiesburg man arrested on three counts of aggravated assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. arrested a local man on multiple counts of aggravated assault on Monday, Aug. 22.

Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, faces three counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting on James Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Brownlow allegedly fired several rounds at a known acquaintance’s vehicle with three people inside. No injuries were reported.

According to police, Brownlow turned himself in on Monday and is now awaiting his first court appearance at the Forrest County Jail.

