Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves walks past the entrance of the new Amazon Robotic Sorting...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves walks past the entrance of the new Amazon Robotic Sorting Fulfillment Center in Madison County, Miss., following its official opening, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The more than 3 million square foot facility known as JAN1, began operations July 24, but formally opened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools.

In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.

The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.”

Private schools “can operate only so long as students pay tuition,” but public schools have an obligation to serve every child, the lawsuit says. It says infrastructure improvements make private schools more competitive.

In arguments filed Aug. 4, attorneys for the state responded that the federal funds “were never earmarked for public schools in the first place,” so public schools “stand to lose exactly nothing” as a result of the grant program.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is hearing the case.

During this year’s legislative session, Mississippi’s Republican-controlled House and Senate made plans to spend most of the $1.8 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for pandemic relief.

Legislators this year also created a program to provide interest-free loans to public schools to improve buildings and other facilities, with money coming from the state. Those loans must be repaid within 10 years. The grants to private schools do not need to be repaid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
UPDATE: West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program

Latest News

LIFESET
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
Nyla Dennis overcame a rough start to life through perseverance and support from those who love...
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
United Way of Southeast Mississippi earns Pacesetter Honor
United Way of Southeast Mississippi earns Pacesetter Honor
Retired Pascagoula High history teacher Bettie Concannon worked with Circuit Clerk Randy Carney...
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
Local doctor speaks on monkeypox cases in the state
Pine Belt doctor answers questions on Mississippi monkeypox cases