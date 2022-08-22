Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

Latest News

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death