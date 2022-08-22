Win Stuff
Brewster’s Coffee shows appreciation to Pine Belt educators

Educators can claim their free cup of their free cup of joe with a few easy steps
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Brewster’s Coffee is offering free coffee to teachers, administrators and daycare workers.

The reason for the caffeinated-honor? Pine Belt Teacher Appreciation Day.

The promo goes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. while supplies last.

Brianna Hernandez is a shift leader at Brewster’s and said partnerships within the community make it possible for them to give back in a special way.

“Many parents and organizations are doing stuff for the students, and that’s amazing, but we thought, let’s do something for the teachers to show them our appreciation as well,” said Hernandez.

Find out more about the promotion here.

