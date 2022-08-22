Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a man whose body was found after a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released.

According to Marion County Chief Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official cause of death is pending investigation.

According to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 Extension following a report that a vehicle had gone into the river on Saturday morning.

Firefighters, aided by civilians, began searching the river banks for the driver while waiting for sonar equipment to arrive.

Upon arrival, sonar was launched, and the vehicle was quickly discovered.

Dive teams, in conjunction with Tri-Community VFD, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Beal’s Collision, removed the pickup and boat trailer from the river.

While searching the water, fire units were later able to locate a body believed to be the driver who was deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fishery and Parks and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.