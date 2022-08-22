Win Stuff
American Legion Legacy Run riders make a stop in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Legion Legacy Run made a stop in Meridian on Sunday.

The legacy run had a convoy of more than 250 motorcycles that stopped at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Sunday afternoon all to honor and help families affected by the 9/11 Terrorist Attack.

Motorcyclists from across the country participate in the five-day legacy run, which spans several states covering over a thousand miles.

The legacy run aims to raise awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship that supports children of fallen military personnel and disabled veterans who served in the post 9/11 era.

“It has been an honor to come out and work with the people that are working so hard for those that gave everything they could. It is an honorable ride. It is for the children of those that have been lost or disabled. Just to be apart of that is heartwarming,” said Donald Scott, a Legacy Run Rider.

Lynette Bales, another Legacy Run Rider, said they have gotten a lot of support as they travel to state to state.

“From where we started in Mobile all the way to Meridian has been spectacular. Raising money and doing what’s right and being a good American and being able to see all of the patriotism around little towns, big towns, and on overpasses. It’s just amazing,” said Bales.

Volunteers at the event served meals and prepared the ag center to host the Legacy Run riders as they took a break from their travels.

Sadie Jackson volunteered on behalf of Youth Challenge Academy Organization and she said she was glad to lend a helping hand.

“I feel great. I’m glad I am here to support and show them that they are loved,” said Jackson.

The City of Meridian also presented a proclamation declaring Sunday, August 21 American Legion Legacy Riders Day.

