Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

Latest News

Pine Belt teachers to get a free cup of coffee Monday.
Teacher's Day celebrated with a cup of coffee
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka