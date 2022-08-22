2 people suffer injuries in firework accident in Rustin community Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a fireworks accident in Jones County Sunday afternoon.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a report of a man who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a home on Newcomb Road in the Rustin community.

Chancellor says fire department personnel found a female victim in the incident, and the male and female victims were transported by a private vehicle to the Dollar General on Holifield Road to wait for help.

M&M, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire and rescue units responded to the scene, according to JCSD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service.

Both patients were in the Dollar General parking lot, and the three volunteer fire and rescue units provided medical aid.

Chancellor says the incident reportedly happened from a mishap with a large fireworks device. The male victim suffered a “critical, horrific” injury to his right hand, and the female victim suffered burns and trauma.

EMServ used two ambulances to take both victims to the South Central Regional Medical Center.

JCSD has not released the identities of the victims due to medical confidentiality requirements.

“Great job by the volunteer fire department emergency medical responders from M&M, Rustin and Powers who made initial patient contact on the scene and provided expert medical care,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We are blessed to have highly trained, dedicated and willing volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders here in Jones County. Their presence made a huge difference at this scene.”

