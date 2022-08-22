08/22 Ryan’s “Wet & Rainy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Be sure to locate that umbrella and raincoat today, because we’re going to be needing it most of the week. Today’s rain chances increase to 70%, higher than our wettest day last week, and it looks as if it’s only going up from there. That will keep things on the cooler side though, with highs falling into the low 80s...over 10 degrees below average for most of the week! That’s certainly a positive after all the extremely hot days we’ve had, but it isn’t going to be pretty thanks to the grey skies and frequent showers/thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected this week, but as we know on any summer day in the South, a thunderstorm could “overachieve” under the right circumstances and create some gusting winds. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and flooding issues as the rain piles up in the days ahead will be our most significant threats.

Similar to last week, we’ll start to see the clouds breaking up a bit by the weekend and letting some sun through. We’ll still see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm even on these “drier” days, but it’ll be a big change from today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

