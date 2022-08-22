Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

08/22 Ryan’s “Wet & Rainy” Monday Morning Forecast

We finished off the weekend on the drier side, but this week will be quite the opposite.
08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Be sure to locate that umbrella and raincoat today, because we’re going to be needing it most of the week. Today’s rain chances increase to 70%, higher than our wettest day last week, and it looks as if it’s only going up from there. That will keep things on the cooler side though, with highs falling into the low 80s...over 10 degrees below average for most of the week! That’s certainly a positive after all the extremely hot days we’ve had, but it isn’t going to be pretty thanks to the grey skies and frequent showers/thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected this week, but as we know on any summer day in the South, a thunderstorm could “overachieve” under the right circumstances and create some gusting winds. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and flooding issues as the rain piles up in the days ahead will be our most significant threats.

Similar to last week, we’ll start to see the clouds breaking up a bit by the weekend and letting some sun through. We’ll still see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm even on these “drier” days, but it’ll be a big change from today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
An investigation is currently ongoing.
13-year-old child dead after accidental shooting in Picayune

Latest News

08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
08/22 Ryan's "Wet & Rainy" Monday Morning Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast