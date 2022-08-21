William Carey holds annual HubServe event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students

“We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.

The annual event, HubServe, allows all incoming freshmen and transfer students the opportunity to aid their new home.

Students met at the King Student Center early Saturday morning to meet two team leaders and learn about the location they would be serving.

“We have one group going to the zoo to help do some landscaping there,” Adams said. “We have one going to Homes of Hope in Purvis to help with some of the landscaping around there.

“A lot of it is landscaping, a lot of cleaning, a lot of moving, but it’s just using their youth and energy to help our local organizations. We have them going all out across the city and they’ll be doing all sorts of things.”

Although the main purpose of the event is to serve the community, it also shows students how each organization serves the Hub City.

“One of the biggest components of this is an education component, where the organizations can tell students what they do to serve our community,” Adams said. “So, it gets them connected to community organizations in a way that they might not otherwise know their whole four years here.”

