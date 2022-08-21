USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill.

The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.

“What I like about linebacker, you can be physical,” Gill said. “You can hit without getting in trouble. I can go knock somebody out without getting in trouble for it.”

Gill chose the right sport.

Of course, growing up in Louisville means he was basically raised on a football field.

“Louisville, that’s a football town,” Gill said. Ten state championship rings. On Friday night the city, town will be empty. Everybody’s at the football game. You have no choice - Louisville’s a football school.”

“My daddy [Bobby] coached a lot of great places,” Hall said. “He used to say, man those kids at Louisville - on Friday night when they got to school there was a gleam in their eye and it was unbelievable. And [Gill]’s that way, he freaking loves football. We’re glad he’s here.”

Hall has gushed over Gill all fall camp.

The linebacker joins the Golden Eagles after two seasons at Ole Miss, appearing in 19 games.

Prior he was a stud for Jones College – named a NJCAA All-American in 2019 for his 61 tackles, 17 for loss.

“Goes to work every day,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “Daylen was outstanding for us. Daylen had a heck of a sophomore season for us, was highly recruited. I love these kids going to Southern Miss, makes me happy.”

Hattiesburg has become a destination for several transfers like Gill who want to spend their final year of college football making an impact.

“I feel like everybody here wants to be good,” Gill said. “All my brothers, even offensive players, I feel like they want to be good. The coaching staff, I feel like they push us every day to try to be a better man. It’s not just about football.”

