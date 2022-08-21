Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday.

The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.

Kennon Walker, the president of the board said, “(Saturday), we’re hosting one of our regularly-scheduled community clean-up days,” President of the Board Kennon Walker said. “So, we try to make sure that this space stays nice, and when people come in for whatever support group or event that we host here, that we have a nice, presentable center for them to enjoy.”

The Spectrum Center offers several different resources throughout the Hub City to better help its community.

