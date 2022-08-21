Richton 2022 football schedule

Richton

8/26 – at Perry Central – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Pisgah – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m.

9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m.

9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Resurrection Catholic* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.

10/29 – vs. Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.

11/3 – vs. Salem* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.