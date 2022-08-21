Purvis 2022 football schedule
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Purvis
- 8/26 – at Lumberton – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – vs. Leake Central – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – vs. Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – vs. Bay High – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – at Seminary – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – vs. Poplarville* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
- 10/14 – vs. Columbia* – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – vs. Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.
- 10/28 – at FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent
