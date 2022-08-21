Purvis 2022 football schedule

Purvis

8/26 – at Lumberton – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – vs. Leake Central – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Pass Christian – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Bay High – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at Seminary – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Poplarville* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – vs. Columbia* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – at FCAHS* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

