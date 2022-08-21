Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule

Northeast Jones

8/26 – at Northeast Lauderdale – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Richland* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Newton County* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Greene County – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Mendenhall* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 5-4A opponent

