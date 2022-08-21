Win Stuff
New Life Ministry and SEMRHI partner for community festival

Saturday's community event was highlighted by free food,, free school supplies and COVID tests.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Life Ministry and the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative came together Saturday to co-host a community festival event.

Many organizations pitched tents, offering free items, such as school supplies, food and COVID vaccinations.

Those who received a COVID vaccine also received a free gift card.

“We came up with the idea because a lot of the homeless individuals don’t have COVID shots and we had a lot of school material left over from last year,” said Ezra Jackson. “The best way to give it out is to have an event like this and see what we can move for the school children, as well as the community of homeless individuals.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

