Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river

Body recovered Saturday near sunken pick-up in Pearl River.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River.

According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.

The status of the driver was unknown.

Aided by civilians and fire units with boats, firefighters began searching the banks of the river for the driver while waiting for sonar equipment to arrive.

Upon arrival, sonar was launched into the Pearl, and the boat and trailer quickly were discovered.

Dive teams, in conjunction with Tri-Community FD, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Beal’s Collision, was able to remove the pickup and trailer from the river.

A search of the vehicle came up empty, so sonar was dispatched along the river’s edge.

Firefighters soon discovered a man’s body believed to be the pickup’s driver.

Tri-Community Fire Department would like to extend its gratitude to the citizens that helped with boats as well with the other departments that responded; Marion County Sheriff’s Office; Beal’s Collison; Mississippi Highway Patrol; Morgantown Volunteer Fire Department; Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department; Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks, Lawrence County EMA, and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

This is an on going investigation by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fishery, and Parks and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

