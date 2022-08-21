Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect

Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in...
Frederick Cooley, 42, is being sought by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies in connection with an incident in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon.

Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

