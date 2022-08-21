Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 60% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will have a 50% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.