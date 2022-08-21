Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion.

On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not working on at the time exploded. All six suffered burns across their bodies, with two still recovering in the hospital today.

To help support the families and victims, Old South Monuments in Beaumont held a fundraiser Saturday, highlighted by a cookout, yard sale and auction.

“We’ve had a lot of teary moments,” said Lajuana Pulliam, the co-owner of Old South Monuments. “I’m glad we could do this for them.”

Many people came out to show their support for the families, buying shirts, food plates and bidding on multiple items.

“I’m just thankful. I mean, there’s no other words to say,” said Connie Lott, mother of one of the burn victims, Luke Lott.

Many family members of the victims were able to come out for the fundraiser.

“For everyone to rally together for these guys is absolutely awesome,” said Destiney Lott, wife of Luke Lott.

And the families were greeted by a passel of folks, who became like family Saturday.

“We were really figuring a few hundred people may come through but it’s just kind of been a blowout here for us,” said Pulliam. “We’re so proud of Greene (County) and Perry County.”

For the families, the support was worth more than money itself.

“Pure strangers that we don’t even know have come together to help us and we could never thank everyone enough,” Destiney Lott said. “I don’t think you could thank people enough for everything that they have done in a time like this.”

There will be a benefit field trial as well for the victims next Saturday, Aug. 27. starting at 6 a.m. at Camp Shelby.

“We are just thankful,” said Connie Lott. “It’s very hard to stand up here and not be emotional for all the things that we’ve seen and been through.”

