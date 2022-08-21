Columbia 2022 football schedule
Published: Aug. 20, 2022
Columbia
- 8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – at Sumrall* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – vs. FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
- 10/14 – at Purvis* – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27 – at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent
