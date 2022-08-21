Win Stuff
Columbia 2022 football schedule

Columbia Wildcats
Columbia Wildcats(Columbia Wildcats)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia

  • 8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – at Sumrall* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – vs. FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 – at Purvis* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – vs. Poplarville* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/27 – at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

