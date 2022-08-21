Win Stuff
Carey’s comeback topples West Alabama, 3-2

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sacha Vandersteene headed home the game-winning on a corner kick from Aleksa Urosevic late in the second half as William Carey University overcame a two-goal deficit to down University of West Alabama Friday night at Danny Owens Field.

The Tigers took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Baronyi Kengeye off an assist by Patrick Sacher.

West Alabama (0-3) then doubled down 10 minutes into the second halt for a 2-0 lead on a goal Killian Griffin off an assist by Harry Colville.

The 16th-ranked Crusaders (3-0) began their comeback with just 15 minutes left in the match when Brandon Bermingham knocked in a loose ball for a goal to cut Carey’s deficit in half.

Eight minutes later, Ethan Carney mad a quick pass to Jamie Wynne inside the box, who then beat a defender to even the score at 2-2.

Carey completed the comeback in the 85th minute, when Vadersteene knocked in Urosevic’s corner.

The Crusaders return to play at 2 p.m. Monday, when Tennessee Wesleyan University (1-0) visits Danny Owens Field.

