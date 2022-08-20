Win Stuff
Two killed in Pearl River County crash

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a late night wreck in Pearl River County.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a car wreck on Highway 11.

Authorities said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 11 when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Driver 35-year-old Gail Fontenot and passenger 29-year-old Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the wreck, according to Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

