Scattered afternoon storms are expected this weekend

Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Expect more of the same for your Sunday. The day will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms will fire up in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will linger into early next week as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

