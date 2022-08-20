Win Stuff
NCIU patients to hold reunion at Hattiesburg Zoo

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at FGH will hold an Oct. 1 reunion with its former patients...
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at FGH will hold an Oct. 1 reunion with its former patients and their families.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wild time awaits “graduates” of Forrest General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they gather with their families for a reunion.

Th reunion is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The event will take place in the Africa exhibit where Sue Ellen the giraffe and her calf, Alberta, will greet families, along with other animals native to the continent.

This event will provide past patients and their families an opportunity to visit with NICU physicians and staff who became extended family for these young patients.

“Caring for premature and sick newborn babies is such a privilege for all doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and support staff in the NICU,” said neonatologist, Dr. Manika Sharma. “The reunion offers us the opportunity to see our patients with whom we forged a special bond during such a difficult time in their lives.

“We invite any and all family of our patients who graduated from the FGH NICU to help us celebrate the unit and honor these amazing individuals.”

A partnership of FGH Women and Children’s Services and Southern Mississippi Neonatology, those planning on attending the event need to register by calling (601) 288-3440.

For more information about Forrest General Hospital’s Women & Children’s Services, visit www.forrestgeneral.com/NICUReunion.

