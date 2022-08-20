MAIS High School Football Highlights

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:

Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17)

Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8)

Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0)

Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy (0)

