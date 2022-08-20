MAIS High School Football Highlights

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:

  • Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17)
  • Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8)
  • Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy (0)

