MAIS High School Football Highlights
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night.
Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:
- Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17)
- Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8)
- Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy (0)
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.