Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock

The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia at the 3rd annual Zoostock on Friday evening.

Doors opened at 6:30 despite the rainy weather.

Throughout the zoo, there were 70s-inspired drinks and food options. Guests could also enjoy various games and a foam pit dance floor.

“I think what makes Zoostock really special is the nostalgia of it all,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail. “It’s the tie-dye, the hippie feel. It’s the peace, love and music. There’s just that really subtle thematic experience that you get when you come to Zoostock.”

The event was for people 21 years and older, and Kelly said it would continue to be a staple event at the zoo.

