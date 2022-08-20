Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss.

The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.

Gore also completed ten of his 16 pass attempts for 189 yards and four touchdowns at the “Superback” position.

“I haven’t talked to coach yet but I plan on shooting him an email, text, Ima call him,” Gore said. “I gotta get that in by next week, hopefully we do it.”

The sophomore’s started to take steps as a leader off the field as well.

USM head coach Will Hall noted Gore’s nutrition has improved and he’s doing well in the classroom - posting a 3.0 GPA last semester.

“Now that it’s my third year, I’ve been here a lot longer than a lot of guys so I feel like I’ve seen a lot more,” Gore said. “I’ve seen the ups and downs. I’ve seen everything that comes with it so I feel like it’s my job to just equip every one to be ready for everything that’s going to hit us during the season.”

“He has a tremendous smile, number one,” Hall said. “Almost like Magic Johnson did, it’s just infectious. You know like the other day my dad and my uncle, we had a bunch of older men out here in the end zone. He came by and high-fived and hugged every one of ‘em. He had no idea who they were. He’s just that kind of guy. He understands his impact.”

