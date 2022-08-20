Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss.

The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.

Gore also completed ten of his 16 pass attempts for 189 yards and four touchdowns at the “Superback” position.

“I haven’t talked to coach yet but I plan on shooting him an email, text, Ima call him,” Gore said. “I gotta get that in by next week, hopefully we do it.”

The sophomore’s started to take steps as a leader off the field as well.

USM head coach Will Hall noted Gore’s nutrition has improved and he’s doing well in the classroom - posting a 3.0 GPA last semester.

“Now that it’s my third year, I’ve been here a lot longer than a lot of guys so I feel like I’ve seen a lot more,” Gore said. “I’ve seen the ups and downs. I’ve seen everything that comes with it so I feel like it’s my job to just equip every one to be ready for everything that’s going to hit us during the season.”

“He has a tremendous smile, number one,” Hall said. “Almost like Magic Johnson did, it’s just infectious. You know like the other day my dad and my uncle, we had a bunch of older men out here in the end zone. He came by and high-fived and hugged every one of ‘em. He had no idea who they were. He’s just that kind of guy. He understands his impact.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
Cory Alan Grubbs, 34, of Monticello.
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

Frank Gore Jr.
Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss
The University of Southern Mississippi's Department of Athletics laid out 25 "initiatives" it...
USM athletics presents outline for future success
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Brandon Lacy, Southern Miss
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work