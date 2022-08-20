Win Stuff
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays

Columbia police are offering parking reminders for football Fridays on their Facebook page.
(WILX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents will be allowed in this area.

General parking is located off R.A. Johnson Drive.

Handicap parking is located on Pearl Street.

The Wildcats, the defending Class 4A champions, open defense of their title by hosting Mendenhall High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

