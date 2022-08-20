Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

According to MHP, troopers responded to the incident at 8:35 a.m. on Highway 3 near Redwood.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing...
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift

Latest News

Columbia police are offering parking reminders for football Fridays on their Facebook page.
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
Two killed in Pearl River County crash
PCS vs. Simpson Academy
MAIS High School Football Highlights
PCS vs. Simpson Academy
MAIS High School Football Highlights