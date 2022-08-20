68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

According to MHP, troopers responded to the incident at 8:35 a.m. on Highway 3 near Redwood.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.