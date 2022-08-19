Win Stuff
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31

Applications must be submitted before August 31.
Applications must be submitted before August 31.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg.

The program has been around for the last five years and provides organizations funding to market upcoming events properly.

“We are able to both financially partner with them for this grant funding, but also provide them with marketing support and partnership to really execute their event to the best of their ability,” said Kristen Brock, VISITHattiesburg’s director of programs and development. “We want to ensure that it has the largest crowds possible to bring people here to Hattiesburg.”

This year, VISITHattiesburg can also award its most significant grants yet.

“We’re really excited to announce that this year, for the first time, we’re able to offer $50,000 in tourism grant funding,” said Brock.

Over the past five years, VISITHattiesburg has funded nearly 80 different events.

Hub City Service Dogs’ Executive Director, Angela Davis-Morris, gave high regard to the program, saying that it has helped bring people to her events every year.

“It’s a huge benefit for us,” said Davis-Moore. “We like to target areas farther out, so we get our attendance up. We get the interest up, and the funds that they provide for us through this grant program have really helped us do that every year.”

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 on the VISITHburg website.

