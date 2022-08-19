USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again.

At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.

This annual event is sponsored by the Southern Miss Alumni Association, which provides all of the paint and equipment.

“I think it means I’m officially part of the school and a part of the community that has been showing me an amazing time,” said Kai Lavigne, a freshman at USM. “It’s really cool. I think it’s different. I haven’t seen this anywhere else. I think it’s really cool that I can just paint my hand gold and slap it somewhere.”

The remaining Southern Miss students will move in Friday, Aug. 19.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.