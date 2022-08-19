Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk

Students have been painting the Eagle Walk for more than 20 years.
Students have been painting the Eagle Walk for more than 20 years.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again.

At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.

This annual event is sponsored by the Southern Miss Alumni Association, which provides all of the paint and equipment.

“I think it means I’m officially part of the school and a part of the community that has been showing me an amazing time,” said Kai Lavigne, a freshman at USM. “It’s really cool. I think it’s different. I haven’t seen this anywhere else. I think it’s really cool that I can just paint my hand gold and slap it somewhere.”

The remaining Southern Miss students will move in Friday, Aug. 19.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

Latest News

Applications must be submitted before August 31.
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31
Election season is quickly approaching, and students at Columbia High School are getting a head...
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
The game was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 18.
Hub City community Wiffle ball game rescheduled
The Pride of Mississippi begins practicing under loosened guidelines.
USM’s Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines