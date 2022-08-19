Win Stuff
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt

Edwards St. Fellowship
Edwards St. Fellowship
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Inflation has impacted thousands of people across the country.

Around the Pine Belt, thrift stores such as Edwards Street Fellowship continue to serve the community to ensure everyone can afford basic needs such as clothing.

Store Manager Brandi Ruffin said that thrift stores are essential and convenient for low-income people to buy what they need.

“Where some people can go to the mall and spend $50 on a pair of jeans and $120 on a pair of sneakers, some people now are hurting and hurting in their pockets,” said Ruffin. “And, we’re here to serve them the best we can. At Edward Street, as a whole, we strive to help the Pine Belt community in a lot of different aspects and were just happy to be a part of that.”

Inside Edwards Street Fellowship Thrift Store, customers can find clothing, purses, shoes and household items.

Edwards Street also has a food pantry and medical clinic open to those who need their services.

