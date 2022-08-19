South Jones 2022 football schedule
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Jones
- 8/26 – vs. Sumrall – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – at Forest Hill – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – at FCAHS – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 – vs. Wayne County* – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 – at Hattiesburg* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 – vs. West Jones* – 7 p.m.
- 10/14 – at Laurel* – 7 p.m.
- 10/21 – at Natchez* – 7 p.m.
- 10/28 – vs. Florence* – 7 p.m.
- 11/3 – at Brookhaven* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 3-5A opponent
