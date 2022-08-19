Win Stuff
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi.

According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.

To date, the foundation has provided significant financial and programmatic support, impacting more than 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous benefactor.

“The Luckyday Foundation has left an indelible impact on the University and the communities they serve,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “Thousands of Luckyday Scholars at Southern Miss have been forever changed through the program’s focus on scholarship, community, service, and leadership. We are sincerely grateful to the Luckyday Foundation for their trust, partnership, and transformative philanthropy.”

Founded by the late Jackson native, Frank Rogers Day, the release says the Luckyday Foundation funds scholarships for Mississippi high school seniors who are “exemplary students and display strong leadership skills and community engagement with leadership programs at USM, The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University.”

Luckyday scholars continue to perform in the classroom, having an accumulative GPA of 3.6.

“This achievement illustrates that financial support aligned with student engagement and meaningful service can lead to exceptional rates of academic success and ultimately, graduation and career success,” the release stated.

“We are so very grateful to be a significant part of the Luckyday Foundation’s mission of creating a community of scholars who aspire to servant leadership,” said Dr. Larry Sparkman, director of the program. “Through the Luckyday Foundation’s giving and work at Southern Miss, committed Mississippi students are able to attend Southern Miss and are given resources and opportunities to help them flourish as engaged students and citizens during their university experience. The Luckyday Foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of students through their faithful giving and programmatic investments at Southern Miss.”

