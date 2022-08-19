Win Stuff
Richton High School ranks #1 in state for U.S. History

Teacher Sabrina Henderson and the current seniors at Richton High School scored #1 in the state...
Teacher Sabrina Henderson and the current seniors at Richton High School scored #1 in the state on the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program U.S. History test.(Richton High School)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations continue to roll in for Pine Belt schools after the release of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) scores; the next is for Richton High School!

Richton High School announced on Friday, Aug. 19, that the school ranked 1st out of all Mississippi schools for U.S. History scores.

“Richton High School teachers, administration, staff and students would like to recognize and congratulate U.S. History teacher Sabrina Henderson and the current RHS Senior Class for making Richton High School #1 in the state for U.S. History scores,” reads the school’s Facebook post. “Richton is excited and very proud of you for this outstanding achievement!

Administered by the Mississippi Department of Education, MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 5 and 8 and high school English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.

To view the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Results Executive Summary, click HERE.

Accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 29.

